4 more victims identified in Georgia spa shootings

People view a makeshift memorial on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, is accused of killing several people, most of whom were of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Officials have released the names of four additional victims in the series of shootings at Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday that the four victims are 74-year-old Soon C. Park, 51-year-old Hyun J. Grant, 69-year-old Suncha Kim and 63-year-old Yong A. Yue.

Grant’s son, Randy Park, identified his mother by her maiden name, Hyun Jung Kim.

The medical examiner performed autopsies on all four victims Wednesday, saying all but Suncha Kim died Tuesday from gunshots to the head. Suncha Kim died from a gunshot to the chest.

They’re among eight people killed Tuesday in shootings at two different day spas in Atlanta — Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa — and at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County. A 21-year-old white man, Robert Aaron Long, is charged with murder in the slayings.

Seven of the victims were women, and six of them were of Asian descent.

Authorities had already released the names of the four other victims: 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng and 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan, who owned one of the businesses.

Many have raised concerns that the shootings are the latest in a string of hate crimes against Asian Americans, and President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are offering their support to the community Friday. Biden and Harris will meet with Asian American state legislators and other community leaders about racist rhetoric and actions against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The attack marks the sixth mass killing this year in the U.S., and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton killing that took the lives of nine people, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.