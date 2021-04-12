4 people injured, 1 in critical condition after Alabama shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is critically injured and three others are stable after a shooting on Birmingham’s northside Monday afternoon.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services, one person is in critical condition and three others are in stable condition. All four have been transported to local hospitals for treatment.

MAX Transit has confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WIAT they received a call of a person shot on a bus Monday afternoon. An official with MAX says they received another call three minutes later saying the bus was shot at as well.

According to a press release from MAX, one victim was not shot on the bus, but rather boarded the bus after being shot. The driver and other passengers were safe on the bus, the release said.

The shooting took place in the 3300 block of Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive. The Birmingham Police Department is on the scene as well.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.