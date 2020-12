POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four teenagers were injured following an explosion in Polk City, Florida.

According to a Polk County Fire Rescue spokesperson, one of the teens put gasoline on a bonfire and it exploded.

All four were declared trauma alerts with two teens are being transported by ground to Tampa General Hospital, one flown to Tampa General Hospital and one being taken to Lakeland Regional Health.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.