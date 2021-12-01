450 impacted by FedEx driver dumping packages in Alabama woods

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 450 people have been impacted by the dumping of hundreds of FedEx packages that were found in the woods.

Investigators determined that the driver of the FedEx truck dumped packages into the woods at least six times, resulting in hundreds of packages of various shapes and sizes in a ravine near Hayden. Each dump is one count of theft of property against FedEx, but there are hundreds of individuals with missing packages who are also victims of the crimes.

On Nov. 29, FedEx sent the following statement to NewsNation affiliate WIAT: