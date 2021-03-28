$6 million in grants awarded to 38 projects helping homeless community in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than $6 million in Homeless Reduction Grants was awarded through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund for 38 projects throughout Virginia.



The funding will push 102 efforts to help reduce homelessness. This will include rapid re-housing, support services for permanent housing for the chronically homeless, and the pre-development of permanent housing projects for residents experiencing recurring homelessness.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout led to increased homelessness rates in many communities across the Commonwealth, overall homelessness in Virginia has declined 36 percent since 2010, with homelessness among families dropping by 45 percent.



Homelessness among veterans has been cut in half since 2011 and in 2015, Virginia became the first state in the country to functionally end veteran homelessness.



Additional information about Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants is available here.