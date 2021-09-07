WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — A total of six people were shot Saturday night in Washington, D.C., leaving three people dead.
Authorities say officers heard gunshots and headed to the scene around 7:30 p.m. ET.
In a press conference, Police Chief Robert Contee said that a suspect got out of a car and started shooting at a group of people down the street.
He said he wasn’t sure why the group was targeted.
All of the victims were rushed to local hospitals – three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The three who were killed appeared to be young adults.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
