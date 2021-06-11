7 people, including a 2-year-old, injured in Georgia shooting, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — At least 7 people, including a 2-year-old child, were injured Friday night in a shooting in Savanna, Georgia, officials said.
According to the Savannah Police Department, the 2-year-old was shot in the ankle and expected to be okay. Three of the other wounded victims are in critical condition; first responders transported them to the hospital.
NewsNation affilate WSAV reports the department remains on the scene in the 200 block of Avery Street.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
NewsNation affiliate WSAV contributed to this report.