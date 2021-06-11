7 people, including a 2-year-old, injured in Georgia shooting, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — At least 7 people, including a 2-year-old child, were injured Friday night in a shooting in Savanna, Georgia, officials said.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the 2-year-old was shot in the ankle and expected to be okay. Three of the other wounded victims are in critical condition; first responders transported them to the hospital.

NewsNation affilate WSAV reports the department remains on the scene in the 200 block of Avery Street.

No further information was immediately available.

