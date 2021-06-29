‘We’re not ready to give up’ families of missing Florida building residents trying to keep hope alive

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Early in the morning on Thursday, June 24, Judy Spiegel texted her daughter, Rachel, that she’d found the dress they were looking for.

Rachel’s young daughter, Scarlett, had been eying a white dress, but it was sold out in stores. That night, Judy saw it in the right size online and pounced. She told Rachel she bought it and it was heading her way.

Later that morning, Judy’s condo collapsed. She’s now one of the 149 missing people after Champlain Tower South fell.

Now, Rachel, her father, and her daughter are in Surfside praying for a miracle.

“I understand the odds against us, however myself and my family are not ready to give up,” Spiegel told NewsNationNow.com as she waits for word about her mother. “We’re not ready. I’m pulling my strength from the love I have from my mom, the love my kids have for my mom, and my poor dad – the best husband in the world.”

Judy Spiegel, left and Rachel Spiegel, right

Rachel says her daughter knows there was an accident and her grandmother is missing, but doesn’t know the extent of it.

“She’s been asking if she can go to the building to find my mom,” Spiegel said. “She does not know the building collapsed. She just thinks my mom is playing hide and seek.”

After six agonizing days, families are still trying to hold on to the faith and hope that brought them to Florida as they wait for word on their loved ones.

“There is hope,” said Martin Langesfeld. His sister is missing. “I really believe miracles do happen. Things like this have happened around the world and forces. Israeli forces. Mexican forces. The best teams are on this mission right now. I truly believe.”