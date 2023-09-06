‘Absolutely false’ Murdaugh clerk wanted to cash in: Co-author

  • Murdaugh convicted of killing wife, son in South Carolina
  • Defense attorney: Clerk pressured jury into guilty verdict
  • Book co-author say clerk consulted attorneys, ethics panel

Updated:
Southeast

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation