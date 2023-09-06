Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Here's how forecasters predict paths of hurricanes
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Lee forecast to strengthen into hurricane
Top Stories
Summer was a global record breaker for high heat
Video Icon
Video
Here’s where sweeping heat is closing US schools
Video Icon
Video
Burning Man Festival: Thousands finally leave Black Rock Desert
Video Icon
Video
Airline unions push for plane cabin AC during boarding
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
‘Absolutely false’ Murdaugh clerk wanted to cash in: Co-author
Murdaugh convicted of killing wife, son in South Carolina
Defense attorney: Clerk pressured jury into guilty verdict
Book co-author say clerk consulted attorneys, ethics panel
Liz Jassin
Updated:
Sep 6, 2023 / 11:24 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Kevin Franke’s attorney: Husband had no role in alleged abuse
Video Icon
Video
Scientists find ‘golden orb’ on ocean floor. What is it?
Lawsuit faults private Maui landowner for wildfire death
Video Icon
Video
Trump claims he was briefed on UFOs during his presidency
Maryland police officer suspended after viral video
What happens in a government shutdown — and what it means for you