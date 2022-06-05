Shooting at North Carolina hospital leaves one injured

NewsNation) — Authorities in North Carolina responded to reports of an active shooter at a hospital Sunday night.

Goldsboro police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office rushed to Wayne UNC Health Care on Memorial Drive in Goldsboro, N.C. at around 8:17 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found one shooting victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Goldsboro police have described the shooting as domestic in nature.

During the shooting, the hospital was placed on a lockdown, which was lifted at 9:10 p.m.

Law enforcement officers say they are working to arrest the suspect, and that the suspect’s identity is known.

Details are limited, as the shooting is still under investigation.

The shooting comes at the end of a violent weekend across America, with gunfire-related deaths in Philadelphia, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and in the wake of mass fatalities in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.