Adoption pending for stray dog who went viral after stealing unicorn toy

RALEIGH, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — A dog may no longer be man’s best friend, at least for this North Carolina stray.

A stray dog named Sisu has gone viral for entering a North Carolina Dollar General store five times to steal a stuffed unicorn. Sisu was eventually caught so he was brought to an animal shelter along with his favorite toy. Sisu’s adoption is now pending.

Local photographer Shannon Johnstone, who works with homeless animals and highlights county shelters’ rescue efforts, documented Sisu’s affection for his unicorn companion, which was gifted to him by an animal control officer who was called to the store, according to Johnstone.

“On Thursday morning, I read a story about Sisu in the local newspaper and I emailed the shelter to see if I could come out and meet him and the animal control officer who bought the unicorn for him,” she said. “It was her day off, but she came in so I could get some photos of them together.”

“I got to talk to Officer Lane,” Johnstone wrote in a Facebook caption. “She purchased the unicorn with her own money, and said, ‘Well, it is what he wanted.’”

Storyful contributed to this report.