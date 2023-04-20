After flooding, Florida gas shortage reaches 1-week mark

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 17: A sign on a pump indicates that the gas station doesn’t have gasoline on April 17, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Gas station had sporadic fuel shortages, and some long lines, throughout South Florida after the heavy rainfall last week flooded Port Everglades roads and disrupted the ability to move fuel from the port to local stations. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — After historic flooding, Florida is on its seventh day of a gasoline shortage that has tapped some stations dry.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency last week for Broward County after heavy rainfall led to widespread flooding. According to AAA, the flooding interrupted operations at fuel terminals in Port Everglades — a hub for about 40% of all gasoline that enters Florida.

Fuel was transferred from other cities in the meantime, and AAA reported that gasoline supplies should return to normal once gasoline trucks are filled at the terminals and delivered to the stations in need.

An average gallon of gas in Florida as of Thursday cost $3.71. — 14 cents more than last week, according to fuel tracker GasBuddy.

About 55% of gas stations in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area were without fuel as of Thurdsay, according to GasBuddy.

Panic buying has made the situation worse, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told the Miami Herald.

“Obviously, when we’re already amid a truck driver shortage, we’re talking about hours that trucks have to drive down (interstates) 75 and 95 to get that fuel to the market,” De Haan said. “There’s just no way that there’s enough infrastructure and enough truck drivers to resupply Florida given the amount of pent-up demand that is now hurting us.”