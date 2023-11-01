Virginia AG investigating pro-Palestinian nonprofit

RICHMOND, Va. (NewsNation) — A pro-Palestinian nonprofit is fighting back against claims by the Virginia attorney general that the organization supports Hamas.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said he launched an investigation into the Virginia-based American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), specifically aimed at reviewing whether it supports any “terrorist organizations” and whether or not the group properly registered to solicit charitable donations in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Miyares, a Republican, announced the inquiry Tuesday in a news release.

“The Consumer Protection Division will look into AMP for potential violations of charitable solicitation laws on the allegation that AMP may also be supporting Hamas,” the release read in part.

In an interview with NewsNation’s Evan Lambert on Wednesday, a lawyer for AMP vehemently denied the accusations from the attorney general.

“There’s absolutely nothing to the plaintiff’s allegations in that civil lawsuit,” said attorney Christinia Jump. “We’ve put that in pleadings many times, and we continue to do that. And we look forward to actually being able to hold the plaintiffs accountable for their conclusory allegations and make them actually prove their words instead of just throwing out really inflammatory allegations.”

Jump did suggest it’s possible the organization missed filling out a form for nonprofits and, if so, would fix that but otherwise made its denial clear.