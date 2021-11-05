BRUNSWICK, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — Three white men will stand trial Friday for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whose death was largely ignored until a leaked cellphone video stirred outrage over the shooting and deepened the national outcry over racial injustice.

Greg McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after they spotted him running in their neighborhood just outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded graphic video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun.

Arbery had been dead for more than two months before the McMichaels and Bryan were charged and jailed last year. Greg McMichael, a retired investigator for the local district attorney, told police the men were trying to stop Arbery because they suspected he was a burglar. Security cameras had recorded him entering a nearby house under construction.

Greg McMichael said his son had killed Arbery in self-defense after Arbery attacked with his fists and tried to take Travis McMichael’s gun.

Prosecutors say Arbery was merely out jogging, was unarmed and had committed no crimes in the neighborhood. When Bryan’s video of the killing leaked online in May 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police. Its agents arrested the McMichaels the next day, and charged Bryan two weeks later.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online

The short and shaky video clip is set to be the primary evidentiary weight in the trial. Without the leaked video, it’s possible there would have been no criminal charges, and thus no trial, in the 25-year-old Black man’s slaying.

The killing has become part of a broader reckoning on racial injustice in the criminal legal system after a string of fatal encounters between police and Black people such as George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

Gregory McMichael sits next to defense attorney Laura Hogue as they attend the jury selection in his trial together with Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Travis McMichael attends the jury selection in his trial together with Gregory McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court, in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery lying on the road after being shot as Travis McMichael, left, holding a shotgun, and his father, Gregory McMichael, holding a handgun, approach him in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. The AP has not been able to verify the source of the video. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face an automatic life sentence if they’re convicted of murder in Glynn County Superior Court. The three white men in pickup trucks pursed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, after spotting him running in their neighborhood last year(Twitter via AP)

This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery, left, struggling with Travis McMichael over a shotgun on a street in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. McMichael’s father, Gregory, who was also at the scene, said Arbery was shot as the two men fought over the gun, according to the police report. The AP has not been able to verify the source of the video. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face an automatic life sentence if they’re convicted of murder in Glynn County Superior Court. The three white men in pickup trucks pursed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, after spotting him running in their neighborhood last year (Twitter via AP)

This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery running on a street in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020, as a pickup truck is stopped in front of him. Two men in the truck, Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, confronted Arbery and less than a minute later he was fatally shot. The AP has not been able to verify the source of the video. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face an automatic life sentence if they’re convicted of murder in Glynn County Superior Court. The three white men in pickup trucks pursed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, after spotting him running in their neighborhood last year (Twitter via AP)

This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery stumbling and falling to the ground after being shot as Travis McMichael stands by holding a shotgun in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. The AP has not been able to verify the source of the video. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face an automatic life sentence if they’re convicted of murder in Glynn County Superior Court. The three white men in pickup trucks pursed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, after spotting him running in their neighborhood last year (Twitter via AP)

Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga., Oct. 5, 2021. Brooks, who calls the killing a “modern-day lynching,” will join other family members as trial proceedings begin for three white men charged with murder in the February 2020 slaying of the 25-year-old Black man. Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 18. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

It took the judge and attorneys 2 1/2 weeks to select a jury. Nearly 200 people summoned to jury duty were questioned extensively about what they knew about the case, how many times they had seen the video and if they had any personal connection to Arbery or the defendants.

A heated debate over the racial makeup of the final jury erupted in court earlier this week as lawyers attempted to wrap up the jury process. One black juror and 11 whites have been seated, despite prosecutors’ objections that several Black potential jurors were cut because of their race.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley acknowledged that “intentional discrimination” by attorneys for the three white defendants charged in the death of the Black man appeared to have shaped jury selection. But he said Georgia law limited his authority to intervene.

“Well, about 1/3 of the qualified jurors of the 65 jurors who are qualified to sit on this jury were African American, that was a total of 12 African American potential candidates,” Lee Merritt, the Arbery family’s lawyer said on “Morning in America” Thursday. “About 1/3 of this jury if discrimination wasn’t present, would be African American. I think that would have been appropriate.”

Walmsley planned to have the trial jury sworn in Friday to hear opening statements from prosecutors and defense attorneys. All three defendants are standing trial together, charged with murder and other felony counts.

If the defendants are acquitted, their legal troubles won’t be over. They have also been indicted on federal hate crime charges. A U.S. District Court judge has scheduled that trial to begin Feb. 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.