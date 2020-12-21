Airbnb suspends 21 listings throughout North Carolina in crackdown on ‘party houses’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to crack down on “party houses” throughout North Carolina’s Research Triangle, Airbnb said it has suspended 21 listings across the region.

Airbnb said Wednesday it has received complaints or found the listings have otherwise violated the site’s policies on parties and events.

Four were in Raleigh, eight were in Durham and nine were in Chapel Hill.

“We all need to do our part to keep people safe because lives are on the line and I think we understand the stakes here,” said Ben Breit, head of trust and safety communications for Airbnb.

Airbnb said this follows the policy change from 2019 that bans parties at Airbnb listings globally until further notice.

“I think we’ve seen, I’m sure you’ve reported on, the role that house parties can play in creating a dangerous environment currently and potentially spreading this virus,” said Breit.

Airbnb plans for there to be more party house sweeps.

“Public health comes first,” said Breit.

The company will look at a user’s history of reviews when deciding if they can rent an entire home for a single night on New Year’s Eve.

Right now, anyone under the age of 25 can also not reserve an entire home in the city where they live.

“We’ve been kind of gradually escalating on our approach here,” said Breit.

He said the vast majority of their users don’t create problems, but they want to weed out those who do.

Airbnb said they haven’t had to involve police or legal action in the area so far, but they will if needed.

They ask hosts to follow local COVID-19 regulations, including any travel and hosting restrictions in their area.

Out of respect for the privacy of hosts and homeowners, Airbnb said it cannot provide addresses for the suspended listings.

More information can be found here.