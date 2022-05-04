Alabama escaped inmate, officer may be in Ford Edge

(NewsNation) — As the nationwide manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and correctional officer Vicky White stretches on, the U.S. Marshals Service announced that the duo may be traveling in a 2007 orange or copper colored Ford Edge.

The vehicle has minor damage to the back left bumper. Authorities do not have a license plate number for the vehicle at this time and say it’s possible there is no license plate on the car.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed that Vicky White bought the car days before the escape.

The U.S. Marshals Service believes the duo may be traveling in a 2007 orange or copper colored Ford Edge.

“We know she purchased it, from a local used car dealer. That’s been the focus of our investigation — all of our efforts all weekend long to identify that vehicle,” Singleton said.

A warrant has been issued for Vicky White, accusing her of helping capital murder suspect Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video capturing the moments Officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White were last seen. In the footage, the officer is seen walking into the jail and then shortly later, holding the door open for shackled and handcuffed Casey White. Vicky White places Casey White into the back of her patrol car, gets inside and then drives away from the jail. She told colleagues she was taking Casey White to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation that was in fact never on the schedule.

Based on a timeline provided by the sheriff’s office, the pair had a nearly six-hour head start before authorities started investigating the escape.

While Vicky and Casey share the same last name, they are not related. However, the Lauderdale County Sheriff has confirmed that they do share a “special relationship.” Inmates say Casey White received special treatment, including more food and extra attention. Here’s what we know about the duo:

What we know about Casey White:

He was charged with capital murder in September 2020 connected to the stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

Authorities say he confessed to the murder and was awaiting trial at the time of his disappearance. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

He was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree including a home invasion, carjacking and police chase.

A policy requiring more than one officer to be with convicts during transport was established when he was jailed two years ago and authorities believed he was trying to escape.

The Marshals Service said White is 6 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs about 260 pounds.

The 38-year-old has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White.

Photos: U.S. Marshals Service

What we know about Vicky White:

At the time of her disappearance, she was the assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

She had been working for the department for around 16 years and was highly respected by colleagues.

She told co-workers she was taking White to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. An evaluation was not on the schedule.

She faces an arrest warrant over allegations she may have helped plan the escape, charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

The day Vicky White vanished, she was supposed to retire.

Court documents show that she sold her home last month for $95,000.

A week prior to the escape, she checked into a hotel, WHNT reports.

Days before the escape, she bought the 2007 orange or copper-colored Ford Edge.

The Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of Vicky White.

Both the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and residents of Florence are stunned something like this could happen in their quiet town.

“Everyone is in complete shock and can’t believe this happened,” Florence resident Megan Pierce said. “This is not normal.”

“We’re just in shock that she would have participated in something like this. But it’s obvious she facilitated this escape, whether it was willingly or coercion, and she’s involved in it. We’re trying desperately to follow every lead so we can get her and especially Casey White back in custody,” Singleton added.

Investigators say Casey White and Vicky White are believed to be armed and dangerous, carrying a shotgun and an AR-15-style rifle.

“He’s already killed one, you know, so he is facing the death penalty, so he has absolutely nothing to lose,” Singleton said. “If she becomes a liability to him or slows him down, I think he’s very capable of hurting her seriously, even killing her.”

Anyone who sees the pair is urged not to approach them, but instead call 911 immediately.