Alabama helicopter crash victims identified

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee, was tragically killed when the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama on Feb. 15. (Photo Courtesy of the Tennessee Military Department)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (NewsNation) — The Tennessee National Guard released the names of the two soldiers who died when a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a flight-training mission in Madison County, Alabama, on Wednesday.

Tennessee’s Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Warner Ross confirmed the identities of two Tennessee Army National Guard pilots killed as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Wadham has 15 years of service and Randolph has 13 years of service, and both were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

“Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen,” Ross said in the statement. “It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers’ families amid this tragic loss.”

The helicopter crashed around 3 p.m. and plummeted into a highway in a community just outside Huntsville, Alabama, catching fire as it hit the ground. The Tennessee National Guard said in a statement that the helicopter was approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport, “when the aircraft rapidly descended and impacted the ground.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said there were no injuries to anyone on the ground when the helicopter crashed.

“We have no survivors,” sheriff’s Investigator Brent Patterson said.

The UH-60 helicopter, more widely known as a Black Hawk, crashed along Alabama Highway 53 in the unincorporated community of Harvest, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement. The highway along which the crash happened passes through commercial areas northwest of Huntsville that are bounded by subdivisions, forests and fields south of the state line with Tennessee.

Officials have not yet released information about a possible cause of the crash. A safety investigation team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, headquartered at Fort Rucker, Alabama, will lead the investigation into the accident, Jimmie E. Cummings, Jr., a spokesman for the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center wrote in an email. The center normally assumes the responsibility of lead investigating agency when accident findings may have an Army-wide impact, Cummings said.

Over the years, a handful of Black Hawk helicopters have been involved in crashes during training exercises.

In 2022 in Utah, whiteout conditions caused a Black Hawk helicopter pilot during a training exercise to lose sight of where he was trying to land, causing a crash with another helicopter near a Utah ski resort. None of men and women aboard the helicopter or the dozens of skiers nearby at the resort were injured.

In 2021, three Idaho Army National Guard pilots died when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight.

And in 2020, two soldiers were killed and three were injured when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training exercise off Southern California’s coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.