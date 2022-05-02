(NewsNation) — A manhunt continued Monday morning for an escaped Alabama murder suspect and a “missing and endangered” corrections officer as authorities worked to determine the relationship between the pair.

Casey Cole White, 38, had been jailed on a capital murder charge in the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, about 75 miles west of Huntsville. Vicky White left the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday morning to go to a nearby courthouse for what she said was a mental health evaluation for Casey White, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Investigators said the two are not related.

Vicky White was alone with the inmate, which the sheriff said violated department policy. She was also armed.

“Our policy is for any inmate with those kinds of charges to have two sworn deputies escort them. And that did not happen,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

Vicky White also told co-workers she had a doctor’s appointment scheduled, which was confirmed, but the office said the deputy never showed, the sheriff said. Officials said no one realized the two were missing until about six hours after they left the jail. Deputies tried to contact Vicky White but her phone repeatedly went to voicemail.

The inmate and assistant director of corrections, Vicky White, had been with the department for 17 years. Singleton told NewsNation that Vicky White had turned in her retirement papers the day before she went missing.

“She was a very respected employee. She was voted four of the last seven years the favorite supervisor or employee in our department of corrections by her peers. They are in total disbelief and shocked that she has been involved in something like this,” Singleton said on “Morning in America.” “But right now all the evidence indicates that she did assist him in his escape. Our question is did she do that willingly or was she somehow coerced or threatened into that action?”

The vehicle the officer and the inmate were in when they left the detention center was found at a nearby shopping center parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Singleton said his department was “aggressively investigating” the incident and would be looking into previous interactions between the two to “see if something else was going on.”

While in state prison for other crimes in 2020, Casey confessed to the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway, NewsNation affiliate WHNT reported.

“Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” the U.S. marshal for northern Alabama, Marty Keely, said in a statement.

The Marshals Service said Casey is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Marshals Service said people with information about Casey White’s location or Vicky White’s disappearance can call the service at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

You can view an interactive timeline of the manhunt below.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.