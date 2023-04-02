Alabama medical helicopter crash leaves 2 dead: Report

(NewsNation) — Two people died Sunday evening in a medical helicopter crash in Alabama, authorities said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the area of Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive as the Lifesaver helicopter responded to a medical emergency involving a hiker just before 5:30 p.m.

Three crew members were in the helicopter when it crashed, with one of them pronounced dead at the scene, NewsNation affiliate WIAT reports. Local officials say another crew member died, and the hiker was separately transported to the hospital.

WIAT reports the crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story.