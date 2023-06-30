2 charged with murder in death of missing Alabama woman

(NewsNation) — Two people have been charged with the murder of an Alabama woman who disappeared nearly two years ago.

Loretta Carr and Jessie Eden Kelly are facing capital murder charges in the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell, whose remains were found in Little River Canyon National Park in Dekalb County, Alabama, NewsNation affiliate WHNT-TV reported.

Carr was charged Tuesday, and authorities announced the charges against Kelly on Thursday. Kelly was arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Missouri on separate felony charges, according to WHNT. A detainer has been placed on Kelly with both of those states.

Isbell was reported missing in November 2021 to the Hartselle, Alabama, Police Department, by her ex-husband. The 37-year-old had last been seen driving a dark-colored Jeep.

According to court documents, police allege Carr “intentionally” caused Isbell’s death “by pushing her off of a cliff,” WHNT reported.

Nick Brown, chief investigator for the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, said police determined early in the case there appeared to be foul play, but investigators were still looking for potential suspects.

“We knew very early that there was a possible homicide,” Brown said at a news conference Friday. “We just didn’t have a body and didn’t have the suspect at the time.”

Brown said a tip led police to the suspects, one of whom was “very cooperative” and led investigators to Isbell’s body.

Carr and Kelly are charged with capital murder because of other alleged crimes, including kidnapping.

Carr’s attorneys claim there is not sufficient evidence for the capital murder charge, WAFF-TV reported.

“It’s been a very stressful last year and a half,” Brown said. “This has been a relief for a lot of different people.”

NewsNation affiliate WHNT-TV contributed to this report.