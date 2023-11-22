Disgraced Alabama priest marries girl he was accused of grooming

(NewsNation) — Disgraced Catholic priest Alex Crow married the 18-year-old Alabama woman he is accused of grooming and fleeing to Italy with, public records showed.

Crow, 30, and the woman signed a notarized marriage certificate Nov. 17, and a probate court received it Monday, according to the document, which was obtained by NewsNation affiliate WKRG.

The defrocked priest allegedly met the girl, who WKRG chose not to name, while she was a 17-year-old student at McGill-Toolen High School in Mobile, Alabama.

Crow’s clerical duties were removed by the Catholic archdiocese of Mobile after he fled to Italy with the then-teenager and wrote a letter saying he would never return to the U.S.

“Fr. Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest.”

Crow was a spiritual leader at the young woman’s high school at the same time she was studying there, according to WKRG.

After initially accusing him of grooming the 2023 graduate, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced they closed the case against Crow earlier this month.

But Mobile’s Sheriff Paul Burch maintained he believes Crow groomed the teen at a young age leading up to the couple’s departure.

“Once a predator, always a predator,” Burch said about Crow at the time.