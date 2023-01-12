Injuries, damage reported as ‘dangerous tornado’ hits Alabama

(NewsNation) — The National Weather Service warned of a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” as severe weather threatened central Alabama on Thursday.

The weather service issued a tornado emergency for several counties just north of the capital city of Montgomery as the large storm system moved eastward across the state.

According to the Selma mayor’s office, the city received significant damage from the tornado.

“Emergency response teams are on the ground providing assistance and cleaning right of ways,” the mayor’s office posted on social media. “We are asking everyone to stay calm and stay in place until further notice.”

NWS has confirmed there is damage from the tornado in Selma and is “getting numerous reports of damage in Autauga.”

“The tornado in Autauga is approaching I65! If on the interstate, get out of the path!!,” the NWS tweeted.

The NWS reported that winds of at least 60 mph, quarter-sized hail, and tornadoes remain possible as the line of severe weather makes its way through Alabama.

The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama also reported “damage and injuries” in the Decatur area.

“Please stay out of the area to let first responders navigate the roads,” the NWS said.

Video posted on social media shows damage, including uprooted trees and debris scattered across streets in parts of Moulton.

There were multiple tornado warnings issued Thursday in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee as the storm system moved through the region.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.