Alabama town progressing, seeking more help one month after tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — One month after a devastating tornado swept through Fultondale, Alabama the city has made strides in its cleanup efforts.

City leaders hope FEMA can provide assistance going forward. According to Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb, most of the roads that were closed during the early stages of the recovery efforts are now open, the exception being New Castle Road, which Holcomb said is currently a one-way street.

Lining some streets are piles of limbs and debris left behind by the storm. Crews were able to clear roadways, but Holcomb said work remains.

“We’re doing what we can right now to keep debris cleaned up to a minimum and try to assist the citizens in progressing through the next little while,” Holcomb said.

Many storm victims are staying with family and in hotels. Some are going through the process of making insurance claims. Holcomb said the city is helping victims who did not have insurance. He wants to help them rebuild as best they can, and he also wants to avoid vacant lots.

“We’re trying to work with them and trying to see what we can do to assist them to stay in the city and help get the property cleaned up so it won’t be an eyesore,” he said. “A lot of places that has tornadoes come through them, they turn into dumping areas, so we’re trying to head that off before it even gets started.”

Within the last week, the city submitted paperwork to FEMA and the cleanup process will happen more quickly if they can assist. Holcomb said he is not sure when they will get word back from FEMA.