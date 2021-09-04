HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (NewsNation Now) — Nearly three months after his wife and son were murdered in an unsolved double homicide, prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was wounded in a shooting in Hampton County.

Details as to what transpired are not immediately available, but officials said Murdaugh was shot in the head and transported to a hospital in Savanna, Georgia. His condition is unknown.

Authorities say Murduah was shot at a property on the 15000 block of Salkehatchie Rd.

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed they’re investigating a shooting in Hampton County. SLED was called to assist the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Alex Murdaugh is the father of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and the wife of Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, who were found dead on their family property in Colleton County on June 7.

SLED, however, could not confirm that the investigation involves Alex Murdaugh.

