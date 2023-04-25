Alex Murdaugh indicted on more tax evasion charges

(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on additional tax evasion charges a month after he was convicted of murder in the deaths of his wife and son.

South Carolina Attorney General General announced the indictment Wednesday, which alleges Murdaugh failed to report more than $2.1 million in income “earned through illegal acts” in 2020 and 2021.

The indictments allege that Murdaugh earned $1,147,342 of legitimate income through his employment at Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick (PMPED) law firm in 2020, NewsNation affiliate WCBD reported. He also received $1,112,734 “through an ongoing scheme to defraud PMPED and PMPED clients of legal settlement proceeds.” All of the funds were then converted to personal use. He “willfully did not file a tax return,” according to the indictment.

In 2021, Murdaugh earned $86,069 as an employee of PMPED. He made an additional $1,000,333 by defrauding PMPED and clients. The indictment said Murdaugh again failed to file a tax return in order to avoid paying income tax.

Murdaugh was previously indicted on tax evasion charges alleging he failed to report more than $6.9 million in income from 2011-2019. Together, the indictments total $9.06 million, a cost of $619,000 to the state.

Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife, Margaret, and son, Paul, last month by a Colleton County jury that deliberated for just three hours after weeks of trial. Prosecutors argued that Murdaugh killed his wife and son to deflect from the impending revelation of the tax crimes.

He admitted to the financial crimes against his clients during his murder trial but denied killing Margaret and Paul. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

NewsNation affiliate WCBD-TV contributed to this report.