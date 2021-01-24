Amendment would rename Florida highway after President Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida lawmaker said he will be supporting an amendment to rename a major Florida highway after Donald Trump.
Rep. Anthony Sabatini said he will be sponsoring a bill in the upcoming legislative session that would rename U.S. Highway 27 to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini tweeted.
U.S. 27 is a 481-mile-long roadway that runs north and south from Miami up through Tallahassee.
The Florida Legislature meets every year for 60 days. This year, Florida’s lawmakers will meet March 2.