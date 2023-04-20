Ted DiBiase Jr. charged in Mississippi welfare scam

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 16: WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase attends the WWE SummerSlam VIP Kick-Off Party at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 16, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For WWE)

(NewsNation) — Former professional wrestler, Ted DiBiasie Jr., is being charged with stealing millions from federal funds meant to help needy families.

A federal indictment was unsealed Thursday, charging Theodore Marvin DiBiase, Jr., an independent wrestler, with fraudulently obtaining federal funds meant for welfare programs to help needy families.

NFL star Brett Favre has also been connected to the welfare scheme, though he has denied wrongdoing and repaid the $1.1 million he received from welfare funds. He has not been charged in this indictment.

Prosecutors claim DiBiase, along with co-conspirators John Davis, Christi Webb, Nancy New and others, were involved in a scheme where federal funds were allotted to two non-profit organizations, the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi, operated by Webb, and the Mississippi Community Education Center, operated by New.

Davis, who led the Mississippi Department of Human Services, allegedly directed Webb and New to then award sham contracts to individuals, purportedly for the delivery of social services. Prosecutors say those included to two companies owned by DiBiase.

DiBiase was allegedly given sham contracts for millions in federal funds meant for providing social services, which they say he then used to buy a vehicle, boat and the down payment on a home, among other things.

DiBiase has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering. The wire fraud counts carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison each.