Andrew Brown Jr. shooting: Judge to rule if bodycam footage of shooting should be publicly released

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — A North Carolina judge is set to rule Wednesday whether police body camera footage in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. will be released to the public.

Brown, a 42-year-old Black man from Elizabeth City, was shot to death by one or more deputy sheriffs trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. An eyewitness said Brown tried to drive away but was shot dead in his car.

The shooting has prompted protests and demands for accountability in the eastern North Carolina city of about 18,000. Elizabeth City set a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday and continuing until Thursday. Multiple demonstrators violated the curfew and were arrested Tuesday night.

During the hearing, District Attorney Andrew Womble said that he viewed body camera video and disagreed with a characterization by attorneys for the family of Brown that his car was stationary when the shooting started.

Womble said the video shows that Brown’s car made contact with law enforcement twice before shots could be heard on the video.

“As it backs up, it does make contact with law enforcement officers,” he said, adding that the car stops again. “The next movement of the car is forward. It is in the direction of law enforcement and makes contact with law enforcement. It is then and only then that you hear shots.”

Under North Carolina law, a judge must generally sign off on the release of law enforcement body camera footage.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in an exclusive interview with NewsNation affiliate WAVY Wednesday that he will petition the court as well to release the video, and said if it were up to him he would have released the full video as soon as investigators allowed.

Brown’s family and attorneys viewed 20 seconds of the bodycam video Monday which appeared to show Brown with his hands on the car steering wheel before being shot by deputies.

Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter Lassiter said in the bodycam footage Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out of his driveway and tried to drive away from deputies with guns drawn.

“There was no time in the 20 seconds that we saw where he was threatening the officers in any kind of way,” she told reporters at a news conference after the release.

Wooten asked for patience Monday while the State Bureau of Investigation probes the case.

“This tragic incident was quick and over in less than 30 seconds, and body cameras are shaky and sometimes hard to decipher. They only tell part of the story,” he said.

Attorney for the Brown family, Wayne Kendall, said Tuesday that an independent pathologist hired by Brown’s family examined his body. Two shots to Brown’s right arm penetrated the skin and two other shots to the arm grazed him, Kendall said. The pathologist could not determine the distance from which they were fired.

Brown was shot in the back of the head in what lawyers called a “kill shot.” The pathologist who performed the autopsy did not speak at the news conference and did not appear to be there.

The state’s autopsy has not been released yet. The Brown family’s lawyers also released a copy of the death certificate, which lists the cause of death as a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head.” It describes the death as a homicide. The FBI also announced Tuesday that’s launching a federal civil rights investigation into the case.

A funeral will be held next Monday for Brown in Elizabeth City with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WAVY contributed to this report.