Appeals court vacates Trump special master order

(NewsNation) — A federal appeals court has ruled a lower court was wrong to order an independent review of documents that were taken from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida estate.

In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge panel of the 11 U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated District Judge Aileen Cannon’s order that both appointed a special master and blocked the Justice Department from using seized materials in its investigation.

“The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigation after the execution of the warrant,” the court wrote. “Accordingly, we agree with the government that the district court improperly exercised equitable jurisdiction, and that dismissal of the entire proceeding is required.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.