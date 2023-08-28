UNC-Chapel Hill: ‘All clear’ after armed person reported on campus

(NewsNation) — The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill gave the “all clear” and said normal activities could resume Monday afternoon following an incident where police reported an “armed and dangerous person” on or near campus.

However, those on campus were still told to avoid Caudill Labs in an alert sent by the university.

It was not indicated in the alert why Caudill Labs was to be avoided. In a video obtained by NewsNation local affiliate WNCN earlier in the day, law enforcement officers wearing protective vests can be seen walking through a hallway within Caudill Labs with guns raised.

The university initially urged those on campus to go inside, shelter in place and avoid windows in an alert that went out around 1 p.m. ET. All classes and events were canceled for the remainder of the day.

Police put out a photo on Twitter showing a person of interest in the situation.

The image of the person of interest matches a photo of a student named Tailei Qi on the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s website.

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

UNC Hospitals’ Chapel Hill campus was previously on lockdown, but it was lifted as of 4 p.m. ET. A spokesperson told WRAL that UNC Hospitals has not received any patients from this incident.

Nearby Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools was also on lockdown earlier in the day but said around 3:40 p.m. that it received an “all clear” from authorities and was able to begin the dismissal process for elementary and middle schools. High schools were dismissed at their regular time of 4 p.m., the school district said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a tweet that he’s spoken with the Orange County Sheriff and Secretary for the Department of Public Safety.

“My office is in communication with law enforcement and officials at UNC-Chapel Hill who are taking precautions to protect campus safety following today’s shooting,” Cooper said in the statement. “This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community.”

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill has a student population of around 31,539, according to its website.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.