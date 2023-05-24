Armed man arrested at preschool near CIA headquarters

LANGLEY, Va. (NewsNation) — Police in Virginia said they arrested a man with an AK-47 at a preschool near CIA headquarters in Virginia.

A mugshot of Eric Sandow from when he was arrested in 2014 for domestic violence against his father, according to Alachua County, Florida arrest records.

Eric Sandow, 32, was taken into custody Tuesday after he told authorities that he was looking for the CIA and had weapons in his vehicle.

Sandow, a Florida resident, faces a felony charge for having a firearm on the grounds of Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean. The Fairfax County Police Department shared a photo of an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition that allegedly belonged to Sandow.

In a statement to NewsNation, the preschool said that Sandow never made it inside the Dolley Madison Preschool building.

“As noted in the Fairfax County Police Department’s statement this morning, a man was arrested yesterday after trespassing on Immanuel Presbyterian Church and Dolley Madison Preschool grounds. He requested access to the building facilities to use the restroom which was denied by school staff. At no point did he gain physical entrance to the school building,” the statement read in part.

Sandow’s arrest comes a day after a Missouri man crashed a rented U-Haul truck into security barriers near the White House.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, told federal agents his goal was to “seize power” and “kill the president,” according to court records.