(NewsNation) — Police made an arrest in connection to fentanyl overdoses involving five cadets from the U.S. Military Academy during their spring break.

Six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Florida vacation home and were taken to hospitals on Thursday, where two of them are critically ill and on ventilators and the rest are in stable or good condition. At least one had been released from the hospital, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities did not offer more specific details about the person who they arrested late Friday.

A West Point official told The Associated Press on Friday that two of the five U.S. Military cadets involved were football players.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder to all, especially those visiting for Spring Break, of the deadly impacts of Fentanyl,” the Wilton Manors police said in a statement.

In their own statement. the West Point Public Affairs Office said it is aware of the situation.

“The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time,” West Point’s Public Affairs Office said.