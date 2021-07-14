At least 13 hurt in Washington DC bus crash

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Washington, D.C. emergency crews have responded to a “mass casualty incident” after a Metro Bus crashed. At least 13 people were hurt, according to a tweet from D.C. Fire and EMS.

At least one person was trapped. It’s not clear how hurt that person is. The tweet said there was one victim in critical condition and one with serious but not life threatening injuries.

There’s no official word on how the bus crashed.

Metro Bus is a public service operated by the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority and serves D.C., Maryland and Virginia routes. WMATA also runs the region’s subway system.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

