(NewsNation Now) — At least two military personnel are dead after a 7-ton military truck from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune carrying 19 servicemen crashed near Jacksonville, North Carolina, Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Devin Rich with the North Carolina Highway Patrol told NewsNation affiliate WNCT that the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. when the vehicle was attempting a right turn and “lost control and overturned, ejecting the Marines that were in the back of the truck out into the roadway.”

There were at least two “confirmed fatalities” and two others were airlifted to area hospitals for treatment, Rich said.

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group confirmed on Twitter that there were “multiple casualties” in the incident.

It’s unclear if the people who died were Marines.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.