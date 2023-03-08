Atlanta ‘Cop City’ explained: What it is, who’s protesting

Burning construction equipment and “violent agitators” from the violent attack on the Atlanta Police Training Center construction site. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department video)

(NewsNation) — The planned construction of a public safety training center in Atlanta has been the source of ongoing protests and conflict between police and demonstrators that has so far resulted in at least one death and dozens of arrests.

City leaders contend the facility will boost morale of officers and streamline training for first responders. Protesters argue it will create a more militarized police force and destroy valuable green space.

Here’s what you need to know about the project and its opposition:

What does the city want to build?

Construction is slated on a $90 million facility on the outskirts of Atlanta in unincorporated DeKalb County on a stretch of forest land. The City Council voted 10-4 in 2021 to move forward with the project.

City leaders contend the center is necessary to modernize training and recruit officers. Plans call for the facility to include a firing range, an area for explosives training and a building for firefighters to practice putting out fires.

At the time, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement that the facility “will not only help boost morale, retention and recruitment of our public safety personnel, but will give us physical space to ensure that our officers and firefighters are receiving 21st century training, rooted in respect and regard for the communities they serve.”

The land on which it will be built has been leased to the Atlanta Police Foundation, a nonprofit that is raising tens of millions of dollars for the project. It’s been endorsed by the city police and fire departments, who say it will boost morale and provide more comprehensive, streamlined training for first responders.

What are opponents’ arguments?

Opponents of the facility call it “Cop City” and argue it will endanger wildlife and further militarize police. Defend the Atlanta Forest and Stop Cop City are two main groups organizing the movement against the training center.

The Rev. Keyanna Jones, an interfaith leader and community organizer for the New Georgia Project, told NewsNation on Tuesday that local organizations have serious environmental concerns.

“Our coalition is about all of the things that we believe give us a good quality of life for our families,” Jones said. “We want to preserve what we believe is a very valuable green space.”

The Atlanta Police Foundation has said a task force will help ensure the city’s South River Forest acreage will reflect the development and preservation concerns of the community.

What protests have occurred?

Most recently, nearly two dozen people were charged with domestic terrorism after a clash with police at the construction site. Video shows fireworks exploding in close proximity to officers and construction equipment being set on fire.

In January, violent protests beset downtown Atlanta as police cars were set ablaze following the death of 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran. He was shot and killed by police who say the protester first fired upon and injured a state trooper during a police sweep of the land to clear it of protesters.

The family has questioned that official police account.

But there are peaceful protests, too.

Organizers decared the week of March 6 as a week of action, which began with a music festival Sunday in a park adjacent to the training center site. Jones, who was at that festival, said the group who attacked the site Sunday weren’t part of the local protest movements.

Only two of the 23 facing domestic terrorism charges are from Georgia.

What happens next?

Some of the land has been cleared for construction. Land disturbance permits were issued last month.

There are no signs that the protests will abate in the near future.