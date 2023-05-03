Atlanta shooter witness: Police looked like ‘armed soldiers’

Law enforcement officers arrive near the scene of an active shooter on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Atlanta. Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a building in a commercial area with many office towers and high-rise apartments. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

(NewsNation) — A witness living across from Northside Hospital Medical Midtown described a scene of chaos as a shooter is still on the loose in the busy neighborhood.

“Police came and told us to stay indoors because there was an active shooter around us,” Annie Eavenson told NewsNation.

She described the building as including specialized doctor’s offices along with an urgent care center. From her window, she could see medical staff huddled together in offices. Eavenson didn’t hear the shots, although she said there is a lot of construction noise and she may not have recognized them as gunshots.

Eavenson said the sirens seemed to go on for hours as police responded.

“Just a lot of armed soldiers, is what they honestly looked like,” Eavenson said.

Eavenson told NewsNation another hospital had ambulances on scene quickly and she saw some people being brought out on stretchers.

“It’s definitely very scary,” she said. “It’s a very active area, it’s in the heart of midtown.”

The shooting occurred at lunchtime, when Eavenson said the streets are full of pedestrians.

Eavenson said while the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, she is planning to stay inside her apartment while the shooter is still at large.