Two Atlanta shooting victims discharged from hospital

Law enforcement officers stand Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building, where five people were shot, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities swarmed the city’s bustling midtown neighborhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

(NewsNation) — Two victims from last week’s shooting in Midtown Atlanta have been discharged from the city’s Grady Memorial Hospital.

Two other patients remain in the hospital, but have been moved out of the intensive care unit and are “progressing well,” the hospital said in a statement.

The shooting left one woman dead and a total of four injured after 24-year-old Deion Patterson opened fire in the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice on May 3.

Amy St. Pierre, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a researcher with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and left behind a husband and two young children.

Patterson was captured hours after the shooting after several people called 911 to report seeing someone who matched his description.

Patterson was charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault, Fulton County Jail records show.