Atlanta-area woman killed in Israel-Hamas war

ATLANTA (NewsNation) — An Atlanta-area woman who was serving with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) was laid to rest Thursday after being killed in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Thousands gathered at Mount Herzl National Cemetery Thursday morning for the funeral of Sergeant Rose Ida Lubin, 20, who was killed in a stabbing attack this week while on duty as a border police officer.

“You know, think about what she did. She left a cushy life here in Dunwoody to go and be on the front line for something she believed in,” said Luke McSorley, her former high school coach. “That’s the kind of stuff that heroes are made of. There’s not a lot of people that would do that. She wanted to do that since she was a little girl. And she wanted to protect Israel and she did that.”

According to the New York Post, a second officer sustained minor injuries, while a third fought off the attacker, who Israel police said was a 16-year-old Palestinian resident of East Jerusalem.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp commented on the tragedy and shared the Atlanta Jewish Times’ article on social media.

“Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of Rose Lubin’s death,” the governor said.