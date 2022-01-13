(NewsNation Now) — A bartender in Florida helped police crack an arson case after he recognized one of the suspects because he didn’t leave a tip when at the bar earlier that night.
Police in Key West released a webcam video showing men setting fire to a Christmas tree, which led to thousands of dollars in damage to the city’s landmark buoy, which was right in front of it.
After a bartender saw the video, he recognized one of the men had ordered drinks from him earlier that night and had not left a tip. He and his manager pulled receipts from that night and watched their own security video to identify the suspects.
Investigators then arrested a 21-year-old from Texas and a 22-year-old from Florida on charges of criminal mischief.
City workers have restored the buoy, which marks the southernmost point of the United States.
