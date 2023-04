TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A beachgoer came across 20 bricks of cocaine washed ashore on the white sands of Vero Beach over the weekend, according to U.S. Border Patrol officials.

In a tweet, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said the bricks had a collective weight of 57 lbs.

(U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar)

Local authorities collected the bricks and turned them over to the USBP.

The drugs have an estimated street value of nearly $700,000.