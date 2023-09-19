Skip to content
Video: Beachgoers save stranded shark on Florida beach
People in Pensacola, Florida, saved a beached mako shark Thursday
Video shows beachgoers pulling the shark to safety
Josh Fey: ‘We had to do what we had to do’
Caitlyn Shelton
Updated:
Sep 19, 2023 / 08:03 PM CDT
