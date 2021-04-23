Black man killed by North Carolina deputy remembered as protestors demand bodycam video

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — Protests continued in North Carolina after a deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant earlier this week as residents demanded the release of body camera footage of the shooting.

Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was shot to death Wednesday by one or more deputy sheriffs trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. An eyewitness said Brown tried to drive away but was shot dead in his car.

The shooting has prompted protests and demands for accountability in the eastern North Carolina city of about 18,000. The sheriff said deputies involved have been put on leave pending a state investigation.

Authorities have said little about how the shooting transpired, but on Thursday, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II issued a video statement saying that deputies including a tactical unit were serving arrest warrants in addition to a search warrant he’d previously disclosed.

On the day before the shooting, nearby Dare County had issued two arrest warrants for Brown on drug-related charges including possession with intent to sell cocaine, according to court documents released Thursday. Wooten has said a Dare County law enforcement officer was also present.

While Wooten had previously said one Pasquotank County deputy had shot Brown and was on leave, he indicated on Thursday that multiple deputies were involved and had been placed on leave.

“Our deputies attempted to serve the arrest warrants, they fired the shots. They’ve been put on administrative leave until we know all the facts,” he said. He didn’t immediately respond to an email asking how many of his deputies are on leave.

Protesters are demanding the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office release body camera video of the deputy-involved shooting.

Wooten said Wednesday that the deputy was wearing a body camera. In North Carolina, a judge generally has to approve the release of police video, and no timetable has been given.

Residents protested both Wednesday and Thursday with more protests scheduled for Friday evening.

Despite his hard life — Brown was partially paralyzed on his right side by accidental shooting, and he lost an eye when he was stabbed, according to aunt Glenda Brown Thomas — “Drew,” as he was called, looked for the humor in things.

“He had a good laugh, a nice smile. And he had good dimples,” Thomas said in an interview with the Associated Press Thursday, a day after her nephew was killed. “You know, when he’s talking and smiling, his dimples would always show. And he was kind of like a comedian. He always had a nice joke.”

Brown had seven children of his own and helped take care of others, Harry Daniels, an attorney representing the family, said Thursday.

Hampton said Brown was a proud father.

“Although he didn’t finish school, he pushed them to finish school,” she said. “I believe a few of them were on honor roll.”

Court records show Brown had a history of criminal charges stretching back into the 1990s, including a misdemeanor drug possession conviction and some pending felony drug charges.

When he was 12 or 13, his mother was slain in Florida, Thomas said. Not long afterward, he dropped out of school around the 10th grade. She said her nephew was a good basketball player but had trouble with reading comprehension. Several years ago, his father died in federal prison after a medical procedure, Thomas said.

With his own troubles with drugs and the law, Brown had trouble keeping a job, Thomas said. But she said he still found ways to earn money to support his children, including card games and shooting pool. She said he sent his father money every month when the older man was in prison.

Another aunt who helped raise Brown in the absence of his parents, Martha McCullen, said it’s hard to find a job, especially with a criminal record, in Elizabeth City, where 1 in 5 live in poverty.

“Because they’re convicted … they can’t get no jobs,” she said. “It’s crazy.”

Despite Brown’s past trouble with the law, several relatives and friends said they never knew him to be a violent person.

“No matter what his past reflects, it still doesn’t give him (the deputy) the right to shoot him, period,” said Daniel Bowser, who said he had been friends with Brown for 30 years.

Andrew Brown Jr.’s aunt Martha McCullen and her granddaughter pose for a photo on the stoop of his rental home, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said at a news conference that a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputy shot Andrew Brown Jr. about 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, while serving a warrant with the assistance of a nearby sheriff’s office in Elizabeth City. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

People gather outside the municipal building after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a Black man, Andrew Brown Jr., while executing a search warrant, the sheriff’s office said, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Sheriff Tommy Wooten II, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

People stand in an intersection after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a Black man, Andrew Brown Jr., while executing a search warrant, the sheriff’s office said, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Sheriff Tommy Wooten II, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

People gather for a peaceful demonstration, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C., protesting the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., 42, by a deputy sheriff trying to serve a search warrant. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Balloons are seen tied to a fence in Elizabeth City, N.C., Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the scene where a North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant on Wednesday, authorities said. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Glenda Brown Thomas displays a photo of her nephew, Andrew Brown Jr., on her cell phone at her home in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Brown was shot and killed Wednesday by a sheriff’s deputy, who was attempting to execute a warrant. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

Pastor Javan Leach, of Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church watches as people gather for a peaceful demonstration, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C., protesting the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., 42, by a deputy sheriff trying to serve a search warrant. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

All reporting by AP’s Allen G. Breed and Michael Kunzelman. NewsNation affiliate WAVY and the Associated Press contributed to this report.