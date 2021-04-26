Black man, shot 10 times by Virginia deputy, in critical condition, family says

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (NewsNation Now) — The family of an unarmed Black man shot by Virginia police last week spoke out at news conference Monday, saying they’re praying for Isaiah Brown’s recovery.

Brown, 32, was on the phone with 911 dispatch when a deputy shot him 10 times. The sheriff’s office said that deputy mistook the phone in Brown’s hand for a gun. You can watch bodycam footage in the video player at the bottom of the article.

The family’s attorney, David Haynes, said only two of the bullets have been removed in the surgeries so far and Brown is in critical condition. He described it as a “touch and go” situation.

“My concern at this point is for my son to hopefully come home alive,” Brown’s mother, Jennifer Brown, said.

Photos of Isaiah Brown via NewsNation affiliate WRIC.

“He was the life of the party, he’s known for his smile. He loves children. Everyone knows if you call on Isaiah he’ll be there,” his sister, Yolanda Brown, said. “It’s a lot to process. I’m numb, I think we’re all kind of numb.”

Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger L. Harris said the officer involved is on administrative leave while Virginia State Police investigates.

In a 911 call obtained by NewsNation affiliate WRIC, Brown is heard saying his brother is preventing him from getting his belongings and he can’t get to his car, which at the time was broken down. During the call he tells the dispatcher that he is going to kill his brother, the dispatcher then asks him why he would say that.

The dispatcher questions Brown as to whether or not he has a gun, he tells her he does not. Virginia State Police have also stated that Brown did not have a gun on him.

Brown then tells the dispatcher that he is walking down the street but remains on the line. When the deputy arrives, he can be heard yelling at Brown to “drop the gun.” The deputy then said, “he’s got a gun to his head.” Brown is not visible at this point in the body camera footage.

“Stop walking towards me, stop walking towards me, stop, stop,” the deputy repeats. Shortly after that multiple shots ring out.

Bodycam video showed the responding deputy getting out of his vehicle and shooting Brown within 30 seconds.

Haynes said Brown is currently in critical condition at a Fredricksburg, Va. hospital.

Keyris Manzanares and WRIC’s web team contributed to this report.