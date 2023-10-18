Black man wrongly imprisoned shot dead by Georgia deputy

(NewsNation) — A Black man who was exonerated after spending more than 16 years in prison for a robbery he did not commit was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Leonard Allan Cure, 53, was wrongfully convicted in 2003 of armed robbery, according to reports citing the criminal justice organization Innocence Project.

Cure was exonerated in 2020 after spending 16 years in prison.

The GBI release said preliminary information indicates that a Camden County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 95 on Monday.

The driver of the car, later identified as Cure, got out of the car at the deputy’s request, the bureau said.

Cure complied with the officer’s commands until he learned that he was under arrest, the bureau said. After not complying with the deputy’s requests, the deputy shocked Cure with a Taser.

According to the GBI release, Cure assaulted the deputy. The deputy used the Taser for a second time and an ASP baton. However, the bureau said Cure still did not comply.

The deputy pulled out his gun and shot Cure, according to the bureau.

The release said EMTs treated Cure, but he later died.

According to reports, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office released the dashboard camera and body camera footage of the shooting.

Police did so “in an effort to be completely transparent as to what happened, and how the incident escalated to the point of extreme Use of Force.”

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC News that Deputy Buck Aldridge has been placed on administrative leave following the incident.

The GBI is now conducting an independent investigation.