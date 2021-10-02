This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A crowd of more than 50 prayed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A body believed to be a missing 19-year-old Flordia college student was found in a wooded area Saturday morning, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Mina said deputies responded to the area of Tymber Skan Condominiums off South Texas Avenue.

Miya Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment, authorities said.

Officials said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked, is considered the “prime suspect.” Caballero, 27, apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

The sheriff has said that Marcano had repeatedly “rebuffed” romantic advances by Caballero. Detectives spoke to Caballero after Marcano was reported missing, but had no evidence to detain him at that time. They obtained a warrant for his arrest after learning that he had entered her apartment before she disappeared. His body was then found inside a garage.

Marcano, a Valencia College student, was last seen just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 24; her family reported her missing after she missed a flight home to South Florida that evening.

Mina said more than 60 detectives are working exclusively on this case. The FBI also joined local agencies this week to assist in the investigation “in the manner of technology,” Mina said.

The sheriff said during a news conference this week they believed Caballero is responsible, though “we don’t know all the circumstances involved in what happened there.” He also mentioned the sheriff’s office was given a video that led to a search warrant being issued for Caballero’s apartment and car “in less than 24 hours of us responding to the scene.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.