Body of missing 7-year-old found after family tubing on North Carolina river goes over dam

EDEN, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — The body of a of a 7-year-old has been found after a family tubing on a North Carolina river went over a dam last week, local officials said Sunday.
Nine family members went tubing on the Dan River around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, just before dark. The group went over a dam that’s about 8 feet high next to a Duke Energy plant.
Four people were rescued Thursday, while three tubers’ bodies were found that day.
Teresa Villano, 35, of Eden, and Isiah Crawford, 7, of Eden were missing until Crawford’s body was found on Sunday after someone called 911 around 10:02 a.m. and reported seeing a body in the water.
The search for the final victim is still ongoing.
The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WGHP contributed to this report.