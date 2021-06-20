Body of missing 7-year-old found after family tubing on North Carolina river goes over dam

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page waits with other officials for the arrival of the State Highway Patrol’s helicopter, equipped with infrared technology, to aid in the search for a group of missing rafters on Thursday evening, June 17, 2021, in Eden, N.C. Local officials in North Carolina say the body of a fourth tuber has been found in a river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam. One tuber now remains missing Sunday, June 21, following Wednesday night’s accident that involved nine people. (Susan Spear/News & Record via AP)

EDEN, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — The body of a of a 7-year-old has been found after a family tubing on a North Carolina river went over a dam last week, local officials said Sunday.

Nine family members went tubing on the Dan River around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, just before dark. The group went over a dam that’s about 8 feet high next to a Duke Energy plant.

Four people were rescued Thursday, while three tubers’ bodies were found that day.

Teresa Villano, 35, of Eden, and Isiah Crawford, 7, of Eden were missing until Crawford’s body was found on Sunday after someone called 911 around 10:02 a.m. and reported seeing a body in the water.

The search for the final victim is still ongoing.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WGHP contributed to this report.