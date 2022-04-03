(NewsNation) — The body of Florida mom Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave at an Alabama barn, authorities announced Sunday.

Carli’s body was found by officers who had a search warrant nearly one week after she went missing, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said during a Sunday news conference.

Carli’s ex-boyfriend has been arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Spanevelo was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon, Tennessee, where he is being held on the following charges:

Tampering with evidence

Giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation

Destruction of evidence

Carli was last seen Sunday night in a parking lot picking up her 4-year-old daughter Saylor from Spanevelo, according to investigators.

This took place at Navarre Beach — a small Florida town on the Gulf of Mexico.

Saylor was found safe with Carli’s ex across the border in Alabama the next day.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.