Person in custody after report of active shooter at VA college

A man is arrested after reports of an active shooter near Bridgewater College in Virginia. Daniel Lin / Daily News-Record (Harrisonburg, Va.)

(NewsNation Now) — One person is in police custody following reports of an active shooter at Bridgewater College in Virginia, according to the school’s official Twitter account.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was aware of the situation Tuesday afternoon and confirmed on Twitter that the “shooter is in custody.”

The private liberal arts college tweeted at at 12:14 p.m. that there were reports of an active shooter on campus and advised people to shelter in place.

That order remains in effect and state police are on the scene, the school tweeted.

School officials advised that law enforcement is moving through the buildings for additional security purposes, and that people should follow officers’ instructions.

Bridgewater began the school year with an enrollment of about 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students, according to its website.

The security company SafeAtLast previously named the college the safest college in Virginia and among the top 25 safest institutions in the U.S., according to a news release on the school’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.