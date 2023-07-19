What happened when in Carlee Russell disappearance

(NewsNation) — New details released Wednesday by Alabama police are providing a somewhat clearer picture of the investigation into the disappearance of Carlethia “Carlee” Russell, though questions still linger about the veracity of her claims.

Alabama authorities have not found any evidence to back up the claim of a child wandering along the side of a highway the night Russell disappeared after her 911 call, the Hoover Police Department said in a news conference.

The new details come amid questions surrounding the circumstances of Russell’s disappearance. She disappeared July 13 and returned home 49 hours later on her own, after massive search efforts. Family members said she had called and told them about seeing a toddler on the side of the road before she screamed and the call ended with dead air.

Police analyzed Russell’s cellphone data, which included various searches she made before she disappeared. Here are some of those details that fill out some of the timeline:

Tuesday, July 11

7:30 a.m. — Russell searches the term, “you have to pay for an Amber Alert or search.”

Thursday, July 13

1:03 a.m. — Russell searches, “how to take money from a register without being caught.”

2:13 a.m. — Russell searches, “Birmingham bus station.”

2:35 a.m. — Russell conducts a search for a one-way bus ticket from Birmingham, Alabama, to Nashville, Tennessee, with a departure date of July 13.

12:10 p.m. — A search for the movie “Taken,” a film about an abduction, is conducted.

Unspecified time — Russell makes searches related to Amber Alerts on a computer at work, including one regarding the maximum age for an Amber Alert.

8:20 p.m. — Russell leaves work at The Summit in Birmingham and travels to The Colonnade to pick up food she ordered. Police haven’t located anyone with Russell between the time she left The Colonnade until she called 911, but she spoke to people she knew on her cellphone.

9:34 p.m. — Russell calls 911, reports seeing a toddler in a diaper on the side of Interstate 459 and says she is stopping to check on him.

After 9:36 p.m. — When Russell’s 911 call ends, she calls a relative and goes missing during that conversation.

Within five minutes of being dispatched, Hoover police officers arrive and find Russell’s wig, cellphone and purse with her Apple Watch on the road near her vehicle.

Saturday, July 15

10:44 p.m. — A 911 caller reports that Russell has returned home on foot. Russell is taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and she is treated and released. Detectives go to Russell’s home and the hospital to take a statement from her.

Wednesday

Police released the 911 call that Russell made before she disappeared.

The call includes Russell telling a dispatcher that she saw a small child on the side of the highway, describing the child and agreeing to pull over. Her car was later found with some of her belongings inside, but Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis confirmed police found no evidence of a child in the area.

In her initial statement to detectives, Russell described being taken by a white male with orange hair who, along with a woman, took her in an 18-wheeler and held her in a house where she was blindfolded. Russell told detectives she escaped and ran through the woods to return home. Authorities were unable to verify her statement.

Derzis said detectives have been in touch with the family and are hoping to conduct initial interviews with Russell once she has had more time to recover.

NewsNation digital producer Stephanie Whiteside contributed to this report.