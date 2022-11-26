(NewsNation) — After falling overboard from a Carnival Cruise Lines ship, an unidentified 28-year-old man was in the water in the Gulf of Mexico for more than 15 hours before he was rescued.

Lt. Seth Gross of the U.S. Coast Guard, which saved the man, joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the miraculous rescue.

“To put it into perspective, we searched over 7,000 square nautical miles, which is essentially the size of Massachusetts,” Gross said. “So, him being able to survive and stay above the waterline is simply incredible.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.